Runners break records at third Bank of America Chicago 13.1 race on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thousands of runners hit the pavement and some broke records during the third annual Bank of America 13.1 race on Chicago's West Side Sunday morning.

About 10,000 participants raced through the course, starting in Garfield Park, going through Douglass and Humboldt Park, and finishing back in Garfield.

Peter Njeru and Joyline Chemutai, both from Kenya, broke the tape for the men's and women's running open divisions. Njeru broke the tape at 1:01:46, while Chemutai broke the tape at 1:11:45.

Daniel Romanchuknarrowly defeated Aaron Pike by one second and remains undefeated with his third Bank of America Chicago 13.1 win in the wheelchair competition, which he won in 43:44. This is the fastest finish in event history. Caleb-Michael Files was victorious in the non-binary competition, clocking in at 1:32:36.

Full results from the 2024 event are available on the Bank of America Chicago 13.1 website.

The fourth annual race will take place on Sunday, June 1, 2025.