Roseland Ceasefire marking 20 years of fighting violent crime and helping support victims

A big gala on Friday night will honor a local non-profit that has served the community for two decades.

Roseland Ceasefire has had some highs and lows but has maintained constant community impact.

From charity basketball tournaments to marches across the city and suburbs, The Roseland Ceasefire Project's trademark bright orange shirts are a common sight in the Chicago area.

"I'm very proud that they recognize orange," Roseland Ceasefire executive director Bob Jackson said. "I'm actually very elated when I see people say, 'I know that orange. I know you. I see you.'"

Jackson has taken the orange and turned it into a color of hope and resilience.

"We're boots on the ground," he said. "That means we're physically on the ground with our community, and we're working with them one block at time."

Since March 2006, Roseland Ceasefire has remained a source for those impacted by violence, directly or indirectly.

"Whether you're a victim of it or not, that's traumatizing, that's affecting your mental state. So, the community has been affected by all of this, and we're trying to assist them," Jackson said.

This year, the non-profit celebrates 20 years of service. Jackson admits it has not been an easy road.

"We've been through three state shutdowns. We're still here," he said.

Funding wasn't always available, and Jackson recalled the time a mother confronted him during a shutdown when funds were low.

He said when the mother asked him if he was there for the funding or for the community, that hit him "real hard."

"'Where you when my son got killed? Your case managers and them was working with him. They pulled up, told us they couldn't get out there, because they didn't have the money.' So, I made it my mission through the help of the good lord to make sure we keep our doors open," he said.

The doors have not shut since. Roseland Ceasefire now has full-time employees alongside volunteers, and works with those to prevent recidivism.

A painting in the lobby illustrates one man's struggle to move beyond his criminal past and learn to embrace a brighter future.

Jackson said Roseland Ceasefire has essentially been helping people change the mindset for 20 years, a mission they hope to keep for another 20 years.