Suspects identified in fatal shooting of Romeoville family, likely found in Oklahoma

ROMEOVILLE (CBS) – Romeoville police identified two suspects in connection with the shooting of a family of four earlier this week, and one is believed to be dead after a fiery crash in Oklahoma.

The suspect, 31-year-old Nathaniel Huey Jr. of Streamwood, Ill., was identified as a person of interest within hours of the discovery of the shooting deaths. The four victims were found dead inside the home in the 500 block of Concord Avenue on Sunday night.

Romeoville Deputy Chief Chris Burne said police also identified a female person of interest in the case who had a relationship with the Huey, but did not name her.

On Tuesday evening, the female was reported as missing or endangered by her family.

Romeoville police issued a bulletin to other law enforcement agencies identifying Huey as a credible person of interest in the shooting deaths.

Then, Wednesday morning, police in Catoosa, Oklahoma, found a vehicle connected to the suspect and attempted to stop it. The vehicle did not stop and tried to elude police. The chase ended in a single-car crash, and the suspect vehicle caught fire.

Officers at the scene then heard two gunshots and found a female passenger with a gunshot wound. She was listed in critical condition. A male was also found with a gunshot wound in the driver's side of the vehicle.

Catoosa police still needed to notify next of kin before identifying the two people in the suspect vehicle at the time of the crash, but Romeoville police said the man is believed to be Huey.

When asked if police have come up with a motive for the shooting, Burne said investigators developed a "nexus" between Huey and the victims, but declined to share what the connection was.

Authorities previously identified two of the Romeoville shooting victims as Alberto Rolon, 38, and Zoraida Bartolomei, 32. The other two victims were their sons, ages 7 and 9.

The family had recently moved to the Romeoville home from Westmont. Lisa Mackie, a former neighbor, described the victims as "just a really nice, young family."

Burne added the investigation is still ongoing.