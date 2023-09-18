2 adults, 2 children found dead inside Romeoville home

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Four people, two adults and two children, were found dead inside a home in Romeoville Sunday night.

According to Romeoville police, just before 8:45, officers responded to a well-being check in the 500 block of Concord Avenue when the victims were found inside the home.

All of the victims suffered gunshot wounds, police confirmed.

Police have not released any details on a possible suspect.

A death investigation is underway. Anyone with information should contact the Romeoville Police Department at 815-886-7219.