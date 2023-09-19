Slain family had recently moved into Romeoville home before shooting

Slain family had recently moved into Romeoville home before shooting

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – Police in southwest suburban Romeoville continued investigating the shooting deaths of four family members.

They were all found dead inside their home Sunday night. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray had the latest on where the investigation stood as of Tuesday.

A small memorial was created outside the home where the family had recently moved into. Police hope someone who lives nearby may have some crucial evidence. They asked neighbors to check their doorbells and surveillance cameras for video that might provide clues.

Romeoville police said they spent the 36 hours after discovering the deaths collecting a "tremendous amount" of physical evidence. Police determined the shootings were not a random incident.

The four victims were Alberto Rolon, 38, Zoraida Bartolomei, 32, and their two sons, ages 7 and 9.

The Valley View School District said the boys attended nearby Robert C. Hill Elementary School in Romeoville. Social workers, psychologists, and counselors were at the school to support students and staff.

The family had recently moved from Westmont, where a neighbor said they had lived for five years. Lisa Maicke, a former neighbor of the family, said it's hard for her to process the gruesome act.

"You can't. You can't when somebody's trying to do better for their family, and this happens," Maicke said. "It's horrible. It's tragic."

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is also investigating the shooting. Police have not released a motive for the crime.