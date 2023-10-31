Video shows fiery crash after chase for suspect in murder of Chicago area family

CHICAGO (CBS) – Newly released video shows the moment officers in Oklahoma caught up with the man who police said killed a family of four in southwest suburban Romeoville.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar had the latest on the video obtained by CBS 2 Investigators.

The horrific series of events spanned from Romeoville all the way to Catoosa, Oklahoma, where the main suspect's car was spotted. It all came to an end with a fiery crash and officers shot rubber bullets into the car of a suspected murderer.

Nathaniel Huey Jr. was behind the wheel of the burning SUV. His fiancé Ermalinda Palomo, of Streamwood, was in the passenger seat.

Officers gave several commands for both of them to surrender. They even fired less lethal ammunition into the car.

When officers finally approached the car, Palomo needed medical attention. She was pulled from the car, and paramedics tried saving her on the road, but she later died at the hospital from a gunshot wound.

Huey, the driver, was also found dead from a gunshot. He is suspected of shooting and killing a family of four in Romeoville, including their two young boys. The family's dogs were also found shot and killed.

The murders sparked a nationwide manhunt that ended on the highway in Oklahoma.

Palomo's family insisted that despite being engaged to Huey, she had nothing to do with the Romeoville murders and stress she was in danger throughout the entire ordeal.