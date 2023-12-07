Suspect's girlfriend involved in killing of suburban Chicago family, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – The girlfriend of the man accused of killing a family of four in southwest suburban Romeoville was involved in the crime, police said.

Romeoville police said Ermalinda Palomo, the girlfriend of Nathaniel Huey Jr., knew about his intent to commit the murders back in September at the family's home. Police had previously only said Palomo was a person of interest in the case.

The victims, Alberto Rolon, 38, Zoraida Bertolomei, 32, and their two children were found fatally shot on Sept. 17 in their home in the 500 block of Concord Avenue.

Alberto Rolon, 38, and Zoraida Bartolomei, 32, and their two children taken several years ago. Go Fund Me

Police said evidence indicated Palomo not only had prior knowledge of Huey's intentions but was also involved in the planning and drove the car to the crime scene. Police determined through "digital evidence" the path of the car the suspects used traveling from Huey's and Palomo's home in Streamwood and that she was the driver of the vehicle. The Romeoville Police Department did not specify what kind of evidence they used to make the determination.

In addition, police said Zoraida Bartolomei and Huey had a relationship together that was known to both Bartolomei's husband and Palomo.

There was no evidence of additional suspects involved in the killings.

Days after the discovery of the bodies, police in Catoosa, Oklahoma, found a vehicle connected to Huey and attempted to stop it, but the car tried to elude police. The chase ended in a fiery single-car crash on Interstate 44. Officers at the scene heard two gunshots and found a woman, Palomo, with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital but later died. Huey was also found dead in the driver's side of the car with a gunshot wound.

Palomo's family had reported her missing before she and Huey were found in Oklahoma. Her family said they were engaged. An attorney for Palomo's family said she was not present for the killings and that Huey picked her up after the murders and left with her in his car.

Huey had been on the radar of police for years. The CBS 2 Investigators uncovered one court document from 2017 stating he was to refrain from possessing a firearm or other dangerous weapons. That order came after a history of numerous arrests, including a 2016 battery and multiple several DUIs, including an aggravated DUI in 2017.