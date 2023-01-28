Driver killed in rollover crash in unincorporated Campton Township

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – A driver is dead following a rollover crash in unincorporated Campton Township Friday night.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 9:38 p.m. on Beith Road just east of Illinois Route 47.

Initial reports say a 2006 Ford Escape was traveling west on Beith Road when it lost control and rolled for an unknown reason.

A witness said the driver and sole occupant of the Ford, identified as Andrew J. Roycroft, 22, of Hoffman Estates, was found outside of the vehicle and 911 then was called.

He was taken to Delnor Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Beith Road was shut down from Illinois Route 47 to Anderson Road until 1:30 am Saturday for investigation.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in this crash. No citations were issued.