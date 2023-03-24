Watch CBS News
Local News

Rolling Meadows High School principal earns prestigious award

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Rolling Meadows High School principal earns prestigious award
Rolling Meadows High School principal earns prestigious award 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) – A high school principal from the northwest suburbs was honored on Friday with a prestigious award today.

Rolling Meadows High School's Eileen Hart was named "Illinois Principal of the Year" by the Illinois Principal's Association.

This award is capping off an incredible career for Hart as she is retiring at the end of this year after 12 years as principal at Rolling Meadows.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 24, 2023 / 5:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.