Rolling Meadows High School principal earns prestigious award
CHICAGO (CBS) – A high school principal from the northwest suburbs was honored on Friday with a prestigious award today.
Rolling Meadows High School's Eileen Hart was named "Illinois Principal of the Year" by the Illinois Principal's Association.
This award is capping off an incredible career for Hart as she is retiring at the end of this year after 12 years as principal at Rolling Meadows.
