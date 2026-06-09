Hunter Goodman homers as the Rockies snap a 4-game skid with a 7-3 win over the Cubs

Hunter Goodman hit a two-run homer in the first inning to spark the offense and the Colorado Rockies broke a four-game skid with a 7-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.

The All-Star catcher has five homers in June. Ezequiel Tovar also homered for Colorado, while Edouard Julien drove in three runs.

Outfielder Cole Carrigg had a memorable major league debut as he hit a triple down the line in right. After sliding into third, he got up and celebrated with a little dance. Carrigg finished 1 for 3 with a walk.

It was the 25th win of the season for the Rockies. Last season, when they made a run at the worst record in big league history, they didn't win game No. 25 until July 22.

Tomoyuki Sugano (6-4) pitched into the sixth before running out of steam. He allowed three runs while striking out three.

Alex Bregman went 2 for 3 with an RBI on a sacrifice fly after shouldering the blame Sunday for Chicago's offensive woes. Michael Busch added a solo homer as the Cubs lost for the 21st time in 28 games.

Colin Rea (5-4) had a rough outing in giving up a season-high seven runs over 4 2/3 innings. Entering the game, the right-hander had allowed three runs or less in 14 of his last 19 starts dating to last August.

The crowd at Coors Field had a sea of vocal Cubs fans in attendance.

"You absolutely notice it," manager Warren Schaeffer said. "It's loud for the other team in our own ballpark. How much is that on us? I would say all of it is on us."

Up next

The Cubs are scheduled to throw lefty Shota Imanaga (4-6, 4.74) on Wednesday, while the Rockies go with righty Michael Lorenzen (2-8, 8.01).