Robbers strike five times in one night on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Robbers struck five times within six hours Sunday evening in several North Side neighborhoods.

The perpetrators made away with proceeds in three of the incidents.

The first robbery happened at 6:14 p.m. in the 6200 block of North Leavitt Street in West Rogers Park. Police said a 26-year-old man was outside when five people came up in a silver sedan and forcibly took his property after a physical confrontation. The victim refused medical attention.

The second happened at 6:31 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Ardmore Avenue In Edgewater. Police said a 33-year-old woman was outside when three people exited a dark-colored sedan and demanded her property. She complied, and the robbers fled.

The third robbery happened at 7:18 p.m. in the 4200 block of North Leavitt Street in North Center. Two men, ages 21 and 22, were outside when three people got out of a sedan and struck the men in the head with an unspecified metal object. The robbers then fled the scene – it was not specified whether they got any proceeds. The victims refused medical attention.

This robbery was caught on surveillance video.

Robbers struck a fourth time at 7:27 p.m. in the 5500 block of North Rockwell Street in Budlong Woods. A 15-year-old boy was outside when the robbers pulled up in a sedan and took his property after a physical confrontation. The teen was taken to Swedish Hospital in an unknown condition, while the robbers fled the scene.

Hours later at 11:40 p.m., an 18-year-old man was outside in the 3000 block of West Peterson Avenue – also in West Rogers Park – when two people hit him with a black sedan and one of them took out a gun. The victim was able to flee the scene without anything else happening.

No one is in custody in any of the incidents.