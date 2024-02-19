Watch CBS News
Local News

Robbers strike five times in one night on Chicago's North Side

By Adam Harrington, Anne Uhle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Robbers struck five times within six hours Sunday evening in several North Side neighborhoods.

The perpetrators made away with proceeds in three of the incidents.

The first robbery happened at 6:14 p.m. in the 6200 block of North Leavitt Street in West Rogers Park. Police said a 26-year-old man was outside when five people came up in a silver sedan and forcibly took his property after a physical confrontation. The victim refused medical attention.

The second happened at 6:31 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Ardmore Avenue In Edgewater. Police said a 33-year-old woman was outside when three people exited a dark-colored sedan and demanded her property. She complied, and the robbers fled.

The third robbery happened at 7:18 p.m. in the 4200 block of North Leavitt Street in North Center. Two men, ages 21 and 22, were outside when three people got out of a sedan and struck the men in the head with an unspecified metal object. The robbers then fled the scene – it was not specified whether they got any proceeds. The victims refused medical attention.

This robbery was caught on surveillance video.

Robbers struck a fourth time at 7:27 p.m. in the 5500 block of North Rockwell Street in Budlong Woods. A 15-year-old boy was outside when the robbers pulled up in a sedan and took his property after a physical confrontation. The teen was taken to Swedish Hospital in an unknown condition, while the robbers fled the scene.

Hours later at 11:40 p.m., an 18-year-old man was outside in the 3000 block of West Peterson Avenue – also in West Rogers Park – when two people hit him with a black sedan and one of them took out a gun. The victim was able to flee the scene without anything else happening.

No one is in custody in any of the incidents.

Adam Harrington
adam-harrington-2.jpg

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS News Chicago.

First published on February 19, 2024 / 9:01 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.