Robbers hold up Gold Coast Walgreens at gunpoint

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police late Monday were searching for two armed robbers who pulled off a dramatic heist at a Walgreens drugstore in the Gold Coast.

Just after 9:30 p.m., two men walked into the Walgreens at 933 N. State St. – at Walton Street – and held it up for money at gunpoint.

Police said the robbers restrained a 23-year-old man while removing an unknown amount of money.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported the robber shoved a gun in one employee's back while ordering him to a room where another employee was counting money. The robbers then taped the employees' mouths shut and tied a worker's wrist – before wheeling away about $10,000 in a suitcase, the newspaper reported.

Police late Monday had not confirmed these specific details.

The robbers headed south from the scene as they fled, police said.

No one was in custody late Monday, and Area 3 detectives are investigating.