Police search for robbers who held up businesses at gunpoint on Chicago's North, Northwest sides

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday issued a business alert about a rash of armed robberies within one night in Lincoln Park, Bucktown, and Logan Square.

The robberies all happened early in the morning on Tuesday. In each incident, the robbers entered a business, took out handguns, and announced a robbery.

The robbers then took money from the cash registers and merchandise from the store before fleeing in a vehicle.

The robberies happened at the following locations:

The 2400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

The 2300 block of North Damen Avenue.

The 2000 block of North Halsted Street.

The 1200 block of West Fullerton Avenue.

Police did not specify which businesses were targeted in the business alert. But on Tuesday morning, police said the business targeted on Damen Avenue was a 7-Eleven – in which the robbers also took personal belongings from two men inside the store.

The robbers are men between 18 and 25 years old – standing 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 150 to 180 pounds. They were wearing black face masks, black hooded jackets, and black pants, and have used a light blue Infiniti sedan as a getaway car, police said.

Anyone with information should call Belmont Area detectives at 312-744-8263.