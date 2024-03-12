Robbers target Chicago plumbing, electrical businesses 21 times in 2 months

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One robbery crew has struck 21 different times over just the last few months – targeting plumbing and electrical businesses on the North, Northwest, and West sides of the city.

The brazen thieves were even caught on surveillance video, smashing a car into one business to break in.

Once inside, the thieves have removed property, including tools and equipment. Work vehicles were targeted as well as businesses, and the thieves have committed armed robberies as well as burglaries.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations, with some businesses having been targeted multiple times.

At 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, in the 4300 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

Between 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, and 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, in the 1100 block of West Webster Avenue.

At 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, in the 1100 block of West Webster Avenue.

At 2:02 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, in the 3900 block of North Central Avenue.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, in the 4300 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

At 4:16 a.m. Monday, Feb. 12, in the 4300 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

At 1:28 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, in the 4300 block of West Hirsch Street.

At 2:02 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, at a location on West Hirsch Street.

At 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, in the 3800 block of West Chicago Avenue.

At 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, in the 800 block of North Keystone Avenue.

At 3:14 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, in the 1100 block of West Webster Avenue.

At 4:22 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19, in the 4300 block of West Chicago Avenue.

At 2:36 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, in the 4300 block of West Chicago Avenue.

Between 4:50 and 5:08 a.m. Saturday, March 2, in the 4300 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

At 4:32 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, in the 4300 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue.

At 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, in the 4300 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, in the 5300 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue.

At 2:48 a.m. Friday, March 8, in the 3500 block of West Lake Street.

At 4:02 a.m. Friday, March 8, in the 4300 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue.

At 4:55 a.m. Friday, March 8, in the 3500 block of North Cicero Avenue.

At 3:55 a.m. Saturday, March 9, in the 2300 block of West Nelson Street.

One of the business that has been targeted over and over again is Fettes, Love & Seiben Plumbing & Heating Contractor, at 4321-4325 N. Lincoln Ave. in North Center. Fettes, Love & Seiben has replaced its windows and garage doors and has upgraded its security system – and nothing seems to work.

The business has been hit four different times by the burglars since January, and estimated loses total well over $200,000.

It was a snowy January morning when Fettes, Love & Seiben was hit the first time. Plumbers pulling into work in white trucks were ambushed with at least two men with guns.

"They came around the corner, put guns to my employees' heads, and stole a bunch of tools," said John Wolf, vice president of Fettes, Love & Sieben Plumbing & Heating Contractor.

The plumbing business is celebrating its 100th year this year, but suddenly can't seem to catch a break. The most recent time the business was targeted for tools was this month.

"Within an hour of us getting here and notifying the police, that tool was in Melrose Park at swap market," said Wolf. "They know what the expensive tools are."

In another incident, surveillance video from an electrical construction company in February showed just how quickly the burglars worked. A white Jeep they brought was loaded with tools, and they were off within minutes.

Days later, they returned to do it all over again.

Police have released surveillance video in hopes of catching the thieves.

"We keep hearing that they're close to catching these people, but you know – you don't know," Wolf said back in North Center.

But as of Tuesday night, that had not happened.

Wolf also said if the break-ins continue, and the company continues to leak money down the drain, he may be forced to leave the city.

"We are doing everything we possibly can, but the cost of doing business in Chicago is very difficult right now," said Wolf. "There's no repercussions for these people."

Anyone with information on the robberies and burglaries is asked to contact property crimes detective at the Belmont Area Headquarters, 312-744-8263; Harrison Area Headquarters, 312-746-8253; or Grand Central Area Headquarters, 312-746-7394.