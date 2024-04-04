Robbers hold up 7 Chicago businesses within 45 minutes

Armed robbers hit 7 Chicago businesses in less than an hour

Armed robbers hit 7 Chicago businesses in less than an hour

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It took less than an hour for a robbery crew to steal cash from several coffee shops and gas stations early Thursday morning.

No one was hurt, but at least one business in the West Loop had to close for the day.

The robbers hit a Dunkin' Donuts at 901 W. Washington Blvd. at 5:57 a.m.

They took cash from the registers, and from a 21-year-old man who was inside.

Little did he know he was one of several victims — and the crew had already been robbing businesses for 30 minutes.

Earlier, around 5:45 a.m., the robbers hit a Starbucks at 40 N. Clinton St., just at Washington Boulevard steps from the Ogilvie Transportation Center. Morning coffee was roasting as the robbers shattered the front door.

Police said they took proceeds from inside the Starbucks, which was temporarily closed Thursday afternoon.

As outlined in a community alert, businesses were also hit a Dunkin' Donuts at 1519 W. Madison St. on the Near West Side at 5:30 a.m., and yet another Dunkin' Donuts at 500 W. Roosevelt Rd. at Canal Street at 6 a.m.

A business in the 200 block of West Jackson Boulevard downtown, and the 500 block of West Grenshaw Street just southwest of downtown, were also struck.

The last business targeted was a Circle K convenience store far away from the other crime scenes - at 3601 N. Western Ave. kitty-corner from Lane Tech High School in North Center. The Circle K was held up at 6:15 a.m.

A Circle K employee said there were five men who held up the store, and three pulled guns. They stole $47 from the register, and left, the employee said.

Police radio traffic indicated that a crew of four or five men of were behind all the robberies, and the descriptions were the same in every instance. They used a silver Nissan sedan as a getaway car.

Some of the robbers had guns, and they were seen wearing face masks, medical gloves, jeans, and hoodies.

The robberies happened over a period of just 45 minutes – with seven different businesses targeted. Hours later, there had not been one arrest.

Chicago Police remind businesses to make sure their surveillance cameras are working properly.

Anyone with information on these robberies – is urged to call Belmont Area detectives at 312-744-8263.