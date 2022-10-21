Robbers take at least $118,000 from armored truck at Dolton bank

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) – Robbers held up the crew of an armored car at an ATM in Dolton on Friday.

Dolton's police chief told CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey they took at least $118,000. He said the two-man crew was overpowered by three men in masks with guns.

The FBI said they were called around 11:30 a.m. on Friday. The call was for an armed robbery at the ATM located at the U.S. Bank near Sibley and Lincoln.

Dolton police, FBI agents and ATF agents were on the scene soon after. They interviewed the two-man armored car crew.

Police said the suspects were three men wearing masks and black clothing armed with handguns. The FBI released images of the offenders.

No one was injured.

Bank staff appeared to be rattled when asked for comment on Friday. They declined to say anything, as did a spokesperson for U.S. Bank.

CBS 2 also reached out to the armored truck company for comment but did not receive a response.

So, how often does this happen?

Attacks on armored carrier trucks are down pretty significantly nationwide from nine incidents in both 2019 and 2020 to just two last year, according to FBI data.

But bank robberies, in general, were up last year with the majority happening on Mondays between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Dolton police and the FBI said this was very much still an active investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the encounter is asked to contact the FBI. The public can report tip, even anonymously, at tips.fbi.gov or 312-421-6700.