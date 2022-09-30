Watch CBS News
Police warn residents of 3 robberies in Wicker Park and Ukrainian Village

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are reminding people to be aware of their surroundings after three aggravated robberies in the past week.

They all happened in Wicker Park and Ukrainian Village in the overnight hours.

Police say a man would approach the victims and implies he has a weapon. He then asks "do you want to get shot" before taking the victim's purse.

Police encourage you to park in well-lit areas and walk where there is pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 8:13 AM

