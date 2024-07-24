Man sought in string of robberies while riding bike on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a man who robbed four people while riding a bike on the city's South Side.

The robberies happened during the afternoon and evening hours between June 30 and July 13 in the Bronzeville and Kenwood neighborhoods.

Police say in these incidents, the suspect approached a female victim walking on the sidewalk and told them he was armed with a handgun before taking the victim's property using force and fleeing the scene.

Incident times and locations:

800 block of East 47th St. on June 30, at 10 p.m.

4700 block of South Ellis on July 7, at 10:10 p.m.

4700 block of South Woodlawn on July 12, at 5:30 p.m.

4900 block of South Langley on July 13, at 4:30 p.m.

The suspect was described as an African-American man between 18 and 27 years old. During one of the incidents, he was caught on surveillance cameras wearing a gray hoodie, dark pants, and a black mask.

Chicago police remind residents to:

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Report suspicious activity immediately.

If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm.

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.)

Never pursue a fleeing assailant; provide the information to the police.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 1 at 312-747-8384.