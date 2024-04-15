Police warn of robberies in Chicago's Lincoln Park, Near North Side areas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police issued a community alert Monday about a rash of robberies this past Friday morning in the Lincoln Park and Goose Island areas.

In each incident, multiple people came up to the victims on the street, took out handguns, and announced a robbery, police said. The robbers demanded the victims' cellphones and other property, and fled in a dark-colored sedan.

The incidents all happened in the 1300 block of North Halsted Street near Scott Street in the former Cabrini-Green area, the 1800 block of North Halsted Street near Willow Street in Lincoln Park, the 1400 block of North Kingsbury Street near Eastman Street alongside the North Branch Canal, and the 1600 block of North Sheffield Avenue north of North Avenue in the Clybourn Corridor.

All the robberies happened this past Friday morning, though police did not specify the exact times.

Police said there were three to six robbers in each incident – all males between 18 and 25. They were wearing masks and black clothing.

Anyone with information should call Belmont Area detectives at 312-744-8263.