Search on for robber who hit man with pliers on Chicago Transit Authority train
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police late Thursday were asking the public to help them find a man who robbed another man and hit him with a pair of pliers on a CTA Red Line train this past weekend.
At 9:53 p.m. Sunday, the man walked up to another man on a Chicago Transit Authority train at 47th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway, and they got into a quarrel, police said.
The robber choked the man, hit him in the head with the pliers, and took his cellphone, police said.
The robber was described as being between 30 and 35 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago Police Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4447.