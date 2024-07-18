Search on for robber who hit man with pliers on Chicago Transit Authority train

Search on for robber who attacked man with pliers on CTA train

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police late Thursday were asking the public to help them find a man who robbed another man and hit him with a pair of pliers on a CTA Red Line train this past weekend.

At 9:53 p.m. Sunday, the man walked up to another man on a Chicago Transit Authority train at 47th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway, and they got into a quarrel, police said.

The robber choked the man, hit him in the head with the pliers, and took his cellphone, police said.

The robber was described as being between 30 and 35 years old.

Chicago Police

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago Police Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4447.