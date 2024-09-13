More roadwork to affect southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive on north lakefront next week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More construction work is coming to a busy section of DuSable Lake Shore Drive starting this weekend.

Roadwork has been affecting the northbound and southbound sides of DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Lawrence and Hollywood avenues for the last couple of weeks. This week to come, the southbound side will be affected farther south through the Lakeview and Lincoln Park communities.

Beginning Sunday at 3 p.m., all lanes of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed between Irving Park Road and Belmont Avenue. Inner Lake Shore Drive will remain open. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Monday.

On Monday and Tuesday night beginning at 7 p.m., southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be reduced to one lane between Belmont Avenue and Fullerton Drive, but all ramps will stay open. Beginning at 9 p.m., the southbound lanes of the Drive will close altogether between Belmont Avenue and Fullerton Drive—entrance and exit ramps included, until 6 a.m. the next morning.

All southbound vehicles will need to exit at Belmont Avenue and will be rerouted down Sheridan Road and Cannon Drive to Fullerton Drive.

On Wednesday and Thursday night beginning at 7 p.m., southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be reduced to one lane between Fullerton and LaSalle drives, and all ramps will remain open. Beginning at 9 p.m., all southbound lanes will be shut down between Fullerton and LaSalle drives—including all exit and entrance ramps—until 6 a.m. the next morning.

All southbound vehicles will need to exit at Fullerton Drive and get to LaSalle Drive via Stockton Drive.

These closures begin during a busy weekend where other roads will also be closed. The El Grito festival will be running on Saturday and Sunday at Butler Field in Grant Park in celebration of Mexican Independence Day. Until at least 7 p.m. Sunday, the Lakeview East Festival of the Arts will have Broadway closed between Belmont Avenue and Hawthorne Place—with street blockages and parking bans in place along east-west cross streets.