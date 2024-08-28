Closures coming to North DuSable Lake Shore Drive for resurfacing next week

CHICAGO (CBS) --Late-might commuters on DuSable Lake Shore Drive will run into some inconvenience next week, as resurfacing work is starting up again.

The resurfacing work will affect North DuSable Lake Shore Drive between LaSalle Drive and the end of the road at Hollywood Avenue.

The first closure will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3. The northbound Drive will first be reduced to two lanes between Hollywood and Lawrence avenues, and the northbound exit ramps at Bryn Mawr Avenue and entrance ramps at Lawrence Avenue will be closed.

Beginning at 9 p.m. that same night, all lanes of northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Hollywood and Lawrence avenues will be closed. Traffic will be rerouted onto Lawrence Avenue and Sheridan Road.

The lanes will reopen around 6 a.m. the following morning.

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, again beginning at 7 p.m., both northbound and southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be reduced to two lanes from Hollywood Avenue to Foster Avenue—with the northbound exit ramps at Bryn Mawr Avenue and entrance ramps at Lawrence Avenue again closing, along with the southbound exit entrance ramps at Hollywood and Bryn Mawr avenues.

At 9 p.m. that night, the entirety of DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed between Hollywood and Lawrence avenues, and will not reopen until about 6 a.m. the following morning. Sheridan Road and Lawrence Avenue will again be alternates.

The work continues Thursday, Sept. 5, affecting southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive. The southbound Drive between Hollywood and Lawrence avenues will be reduced to two lanes—and the southbound entrance ramps at Hollywood, Bryn Mawr, and Foster avenues and the southbound exit ramp at Lawrence Avenue will be closed.

The southbound Drive will close altogether from Hollywood Avenue to Lawrence Avenue at 9 p.m. that night, and again will not reopen until around 6 a.m. the next morning.

Work will continue on North DuSable Lake Shore Drive through late October, the Chicago Department of Transportation said.