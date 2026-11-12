Road salt used during winter can hurt the environment. An Illinois conservation group has an alternative.

Conventional road salt is great for keeping roads safe in winter, but not for the environment. An Illinois conservation group has an alternative, and officials in Carol Stream say it's working.

The Salt Smart Collaborative is a program within the Conservation Foundation, a Will County nonprofit working to save land and river ecosystems in Illinois. They grew out of a seasonal outreach campaign developed by the Lower DuPage River Watershed Coalition in 2016.

Their message is simple: "Salt less, save more." Now they work with officials like those in the village of Carol Stream to make a difference in winter.

"We are big advocates of liquid de-icing," said Jason Pauling, Village of Carol Stream.

Trucks in the suburb spray a liquid instead of dispersing salt on the road to prevent dangerous icy conditions. Pauling said the liquid can actually be used the day before a major storm or snow event to get ahead of it.

"We're trying to be out in front of it so it helps us reduce the salt usage," he said.

The liquid organic product looks almost like a soda. It's part of a larger effort to keep roads clear and safe in winter without harming the environment or nearby waterways.

"We've been at the forefront, but we still don't think we are there yet," Pauling said.

But it's working. Pauling said the village is able to get down to bare pavement faster and with less salt.

It only takes one teaspoon of salt to pollute five gallons of water, and once the salt gets into waterways it's really tough to remove.

"Our freshwater ecosystem really doesn't like getting over salty. So, if we can reduce the salt we are using in the wintertime we can help keep our fresh waters fresh," said Hanna Miller of the Salt Smart Collaborative.

The collaborative holds virtual meetings to discuss best salt practices and increase awareness heading into winter.

"Salt impacts our environment in a variety of ways," Miller said.

Miller said the work in Carol Stream is starting to make a difference as other municipalities catch on and are inspired by the results the village is seeing.

"They're a really neat local leader in winter operations," she said.



"We work closely with other municipalities," said Pauling.

Another virtual meeting on parking lots and sidewalks is being held on Nov. 17 from 8 a.m. to noon.