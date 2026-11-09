River North bar Stardust hosts "Senate Hunks" lookalike contest

A bar in Chicago's River North neighborhood hosted a lookalike contest for newly elected "Senate Hunks" Sunday afternoon.

Chicagoans who thought they looked like three recently elected senators – Texas' James Talarico, Michigan's Abdul El-Sayed and Georgia's Jon Ossoff – were invited to come to Stardust bar and show off in front of the audience to try their luck.



There was one winner for each senator, which was decided by audience cheers.

"It was amazing, I didn't think I'm gonna win, I Just came here for fun, and people loved it," said Ryiad Hasan, who won the El-Sayed contest. "People said I look more like Zohran Mamdani but I'll take it."

This isn't the first time Stardust has held a lookalike contest like this. Organizers have previously hosted viral JFK Jr. and "Heated Rivalry" lookalike contests.