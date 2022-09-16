Riot Fest rocks out Douglass Park starting Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's nice weather for Riot Fest, starting Friday and running through the weekend.

It'll feature groups like Jimmy Eat World, Portugal. The Man, Yellowcard, Bleachers, and Ice Cube. Extra Metra trains will make extra stops at the Western Avenue station Saturday and Sunday.

From there, it's a short walk to Douglass Park in North Lawndale for the musical fun.

chicago!!! @RiotFest starts today. here’s my schedule, it should b your schedule too lol pic.twitter.com/YRAaNLAJh7 — 𝑪𝑳𝑰𝑭𝑭𝑫𝑰𝑽𝑬𝑹 (@cliffdiverOK) September 16, 2022