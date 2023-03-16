Teen charged with robbing, carjacking rideshare drivers in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage boy is in custody in connection with two separate rideshare robberies and carjackings in Lawndale.

The Vehicular Hijacking Task Force arrested the 15-year-old on Wednesday, in the 3100 block of West Harrison Street.

Chicago police say he was identified as the second suspect in who, on Dec. 28, robbed a 29-year-old driver and took his car at gunpoint, in the 1800 block of South Karlov Avenue.

He is also charged in connection to the carjacking and armed robbery of a 34-year-old driver on Jan. 1 on the same block.

The teen was arrested and charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicle hijacking, two felony counts of armed robbery, and two felony counts of aggravated unlawful restraint.

No further information was immediately available.