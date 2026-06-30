Ribbon cut for Wholistic Haven, new Chicago facility to help the homeless recover after hospital stays

The unhoused have a new place to recover after getting out of the hospital.

Chicago city and Cook County leaders, including Mayor Brandon Johnson, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for Wholistic Haven, a health care and housing initiative at 5801 S. Marshfield Ave. in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The center is a safe place where people facing homelessness can heal after a hospital visit.

"Today's ribbon cutting is not just the opening of a program," said Christine Haley, chief homelessness officer of the Illinois Office to Prevent & End Homelessness. "It is a celebration of hope, of healing, and of community partnership, and represents what is possible when we prioritize dignity in housing and invest in solutions that work.

Wholistic Haven features 40 beds. Guests will receive medical and nutritional support, as well as counseling and connections to permanent housing.