U.S. Postal Inspection Service offering reward in armed robbery of letter carrier in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward for information about an armed robbery of a letter carrier in the Humboldt Park neighborhood last month.

The carrier was robbed on May 19 around 3:11 p.m., in the 1000 block of North Hamlin Avenue.

The suspects were described as five black males in their late teens to early 20s wearing black masks and black hooded sweatshirts. USPIS released an image of two of the suspects.

united states postal service

The group then fled the scene in a silver Jeep or Ford SUV.

A reward of up to $50,000 leading to an arrest and conviction of the robbers is being offered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.