Hundreds gather for Rainbow/PUSH Coalition annual convention where Rev. Jesse Jackson to step down

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of people are gathering in Chicago for the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition's annual convention. This year's convention holds historic significance as the organization's president, Rev. Jesse Jackson, prepares to step aside for a new leader.

The signature slogan "keep hope alive" filled the Rainbow/PUSH auditorium Saturday as hundreds filled the pews.

Speakers from around the city, the country and the world came to pay tribute. Those who could not attend in person sent video messages applauding Jackson's accomplishments.

"The world cannot be mentioned and cannot be complete, the history thereof, without the mention of the huge contribution the Rev. Jesse Jackson has made," one speaker said.

"Rev. Jackson, you have inspired countless individuals to exercise their fundamental right to vote with your tireless efforts in the realm of voter registration," said Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia.

Jackson founded Operation PUSH in 1971. The civil rights organization became The Rainbow/PUSH in 1984 when Jackson made his first run for president. He ran a second time in 1988.

The civil rights icon made his way to the stage, despite his physical challenges due to Parkinson's disease. He managed to deliver his legendary message in a strong, commanding voice.

The Jackson children made it clear this hero's sendoff is not a traditional retirement.

"Thankfully we have him still around giving us advice, and I think that's an appropriate role for him now," said Santita Jackson.

The man who will now take center stage at PUSH is Rev. Freddie Haynes, a fiery minister from Dallas, not afraid to tackle controversy.

Haynes is expected to stand with Jackson on Sunday at a welcoming ceremony.

Vice President Kamala Harris is also scheduled to join Jackson at the annual Rainbow/PUSH Coalition convention. It takes place at the University of Chicago, David Rubenstein Forum.