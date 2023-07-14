Rev. Jesse Jackson stepping down as head of Rainbow/PUSH Coalition

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rev. Jesse Jackson will be stepping down as president of the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, after 27 years of leading the civil rights group he founded.

A source close to the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition confirmed Jackson's plan to step down on Friday.

Jackson created the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition in 1996 as a merger of Operation PUSH and the National Rainbow Coalition, two nonprofit organizations he founded in 1971 and 1984, respectively.

Operation PUSH grew out of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference's Operation Breadbasket, a coalition of Black ministers and businessmen founded by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1962. King appointed Jackson to serve as Operation Breadbasket's first director in Chicago.

Jackson created Operation PUSH in 1971 in an effort to improve the economic and political lives of Black Americans.

Jackson went on to found the National Rainbow Coalition in 1984, after his first run for president. The group was formed to seek equal rights for all Americans, and to demand social programs, voting rights, and affirmative action for minorities left out by "Reaganomics," according to the Rainbow/PUSH website.

The two nonprofits merged in 1996 with Jackson at the helm.

In 2017, Jackson was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Now 81, Jackson will soon celebrate the 35th anniversary of his 1988 run for president.

According to the Chicago Crusader, Jackson will choose his replacement as head of Rainbow/PUSH in the next few weeks.