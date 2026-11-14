Resource fair in Englewood offering free winter gear, health screenings on Saturday

Organizations are coming together to offer families in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood access to health services and winter gear on Saturday.

The health and resource fair will take place in Hamilton Park, 513 W. 72nd St, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is being hosted by Aetna Better Health of Illinois and other local organizations.

Participants can get free fresh produce, haircuts, dental screenings and winter coats while supplies last.

The event is completely free.