Watch CBS News
Local News

Residents at Algonquin senior home give duck family tour of facilities

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Some senior citizens in the suburbs have new neighbors whose company they are enjoying.

Residents at Clarendale of Algonquin watched a mama duck build a nest in their courtyard, where she laid her eggs and eventually hatched a little family of ducklings.

So they invited their feathered friends in for a visit. They were shepherded in to tour the halls of the retirement community, then seen out the front door and back to their home in the courtyard.

The duck family is now happily back outside and swimming around. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue