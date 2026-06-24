Residents at Algonquin senior home give duck family tour of facilities

Some senior citizens in the suburbs have new neighbors whose company they are enjoying.

Residents at Clarendale of Algonquin watched a mama duck build a nest in their courtyard, where she laid her eggs and eventually hatched a little family of ducklings.

So they invited their feathered friends in for a visit. They were shepherded in to tour the halls of the retirement community, then seen out the front door and back to their home in the courtyard.

The duck family is now happily back outside and swimming around.