South Loop restaurant and bar Reserv trying to keep the peace amid neighbors' noise complaints

Residents in Chicago's South Loop say a new business is too noisy and too many of their customers are hanging out after leaving the restaurant and bar. The owner of Reserv said he's trying to keep the peace and keep his business open.

Just a few months back, Gerald Joseph happily cut the ribbon to his newest business venture on Dearborn Street in Printers Row.

"This was kind of my dream project," he said.

Yet soon after opening Reserv, Joseph discovered his new neighbors at the corner of Dearborn and Polk streets weren't too happy

"They don't want me here. That's what everything's telling me," he said.

An online petition has been started by people living in nearby high rises, claiming the music blaring from Reserv until 2 a.m. is out of control.

The building's retractable rooftop was a selling point for Joseph, but because of the numerous complaints he's received about sound, he rarely opens it these days.

Neighbors argued the people leaving the restaurant and bar are just as loud when Reserv closes, especially on weekends.

"It doesn't feel like a neighborhood kind of spot. It feels more like a club," one neighbor said.

The Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection was at Reserv on Thursday. The visit came hours after a community hearing about the nuisance complaints.

The city has held nearly a half-dozen meetings where neighbors sounded off. The latest hearing was for the owner to explain what he's done to minimize the problems.

"The main complaint was coming from bass system right up top, the big subwoofers," Joseph said, adding that they've disconnected two of those speakers.

He hopes that will reduce the vibrations felt in neighboring high rises. Joseph also said he's added security to move crowds along when they leave.

In a statement, Ald. Lamont Robinson (4th) said, "We welcome businesses to the 4th Ward that want to be good neighbors and valued members of our community, but that commitment must be reflected through consistent actions, not just words."

"Our community voices are essential to promoting accountability and building trust. I remain committed to that trust and ensuring residents' concerns are heard and valued," Robinson added.

Joseph currently faces an eviction from his landlord after falling behind on his $42,000 monthly rent payment. He denied neglecting his neighbors while doing what he can to pay rent.

"If I was neglecting my neighbors, the call today would've been horrible," he said. "We're doing everything we can to be a friendly neighbor."

Reserv has another meeting with the city next month.