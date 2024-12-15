Watch CBS News
Renovated Metra Electric station on 79th Street in Chatham to open on Monday

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

79th Street Metra Electric station reopens Monday after renovations
79th Street Metra Electric station reopens Monday after renovations 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new and improved 79th Street station on the Metra Electric line is set to open on Monday.

The station in the Chatham neighborhood has been closed for more than a yar for renovations.

Some of the upgrades include new wheelchair accessible entrances, new lighting, and new signage.

While the 79th Street station will reopen on Monday, the 87th Street station will close so it can get its own makeover. That project is expected to be completed late next year.

The 103rd Street station on the Metra Electric line also has been closed for renovations since last fall, and is expected to reopen next spring.

Work on all three projects was being done as part of a $33.9 million contract.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

