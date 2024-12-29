Remembering former President Jimmy Carter and his impact on Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Local tributes poured in from Chicago on Sunday for former President Jimmy Carter.

Carter "died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 29, at his home in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by his family," the Carter Center said in a statement.

Carter visited Chicago numerous times during his campaign for president in 1976, as president between 1977 and 1981, and after he left office—particularly in his efforts to build homes for Habitat for Humanity.

In 1976, Carter found an ally in former Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley in his campaign. That summer, Carter flew to Chicago for a fundraiser where he was met by the senior Mayor Daley at O'Hare International Airport.

Carter was then escorted to the Blackstone Hotel on Michigan Avenue, where he was met by a crowd of thousands.

Mayor Daley Sr. lived to see Carter win the 1976 election, but the mayor died Dec. 20, 1976, a month before Carter took office.

Among Carter's visits to Chicago as president was a stop on Nov. 2, 1978, in which he met with Mayor Michael Bilandic, and also campaigned for U.S. Rep. Abner Mikva (D-Illinois) at Niles East High School in Skokie.

On Oct. 16, 1979, Carter returned to Chicago during his campaign for a second term—speaking to a town hall at Thornridge High School in Dolton. Carter also spoke to reporters alongside Mayor Jane Byrne that day—having spoken at a fundraising dinner for Byrne the night before.

President Jimmy Carter and Mayor Jane Byrne, Oct. 16, 1979. CBS

Famously, Carter had expected that Byrne would be supporting his campaign for reelection—only for Byrne and the Cook County Democratic Party to go on in December 1979 to endorse U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy (D-Massachusetts) for the 1980 Democratic presidential primary.

Carter still won the 1980 Illinois Democratic primary, only to lose the general election to President Ronald Reagan.

In July 1986, Carter returned to Chicago to build houses in the West Garfield Park neighborhood for Habitat for Humanity, alongside his wife Rosalynn Carter. Bill Kurtis was embedded with the effort for Channel 2 News as the Carters built a four-unit townhome at the corner of Maypole and Kildare avenues.

Former President Jimmy Carter and Bill Kurtis of Channel 2 News at a Habitat for Humanity homebuilding site in West Garfield Park, July 7, 1986. CBS

The Carters lived in the Guyton Hotel in West Garfield Park until the project was complete.

On Sunday afternoon, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) released this statement about Carter:

"Jimmy Carter proved that excellence in public service can extend beyond the White House. His life was an inspiration to those of us who aspire to lead a life of service. "I offer my condolences to the entire Carter family, to his friends and former staff members, and to the untold millions of people throughout the world whose lives are better because Jimmy Carter lived."

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker wrote:

"President Jimmy Carter truly exemplified what it meant to live a life full of service. His towering legacy of compassion for others set a standard that will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to the Carter family and their loved ones. May his memory be a blessing."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also issued a statement: