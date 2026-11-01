Relics of 16 saints on display at Chicago's St. Rita of Cascia Church

St. Rita of Cascia Parish marked All Saints' Day on Sunday with the relics of 16 saints on display.

The relics went on display on Friday and will remain through Sunday, Nov. 8.

They include relics from:

Blessed Elías Del Socorro Nieves, an Augustinian pastor who was martyred during religious persecution in Mexico in the 1920s.

St. Augustine of Hippo, a renowned theologian and father of the early Christian Church.

St. Bernadette of Lourdes, a 19th-century figure best known for her visions of the Virgin Mary in the South of France.

St. Blaise, a physician and early Christian bishop in modern-day Turkey who was martyred in the 4th century.

St. Clare of Montefalco, an Augustinian nun who lived in the 13th and 14th centuries and was known for her devotion to the Passion of Christ.

St. Dominic Savio, A 19th-century Italian teenager who was studying to be a priest when he fell ill and died at the age of 14.

St. John of the Cross, a 16th-century Spanish priest, poet, and mystic.

St. John Vianney, a 19th-century French priest whose selfless and faithful life inspires all priests.

St. Jude Thaddaeus, one of the 12 apostles of Jesus and one of the most widely venerated saints.

St. Maria Goretti, an Italian martyr who died in defense of holy virtue following a violent attack in 1902 at the age of 11.

St. Martin of Porres, a 17th-century Peruvian lay brother of the Dominican Order who was persecuted for his mixed-race background and who was known for helping the poor.

St. Nicholas of Tolentine, a 13th- and 14th-century Italian Catholic mystic known for an advocate for souls in Purgatory.

St. Rita of Cascia, a 15th-century Italian woman who called for forgiveness and peacemaking after her abusive husband was brutally murdered, and who later entered the Augustinian convent.

St. Teresa of Ávila, a 16th-century Spanish nun and mystic who lived in the time of the Counter-Reformation and originated Carmelite reform, restoring the simplicity and contemplative nature of life in the Carmelite Convent.

St. Teresa of Calcutta, a 20th-century Albanian Indian nun known in her lifetime as Mother Teresa, who was known for her work caring for the most in need of the poor until her death in 1997.

St. Thérèse of Lisieux, a 19th-century French Carmelite nun known as the "Little Flower" and known for her self-sacrifice.

St. Thomas Aquinas, a 13th-century Italian Dominican friar, theologian, and philosopher who is known as the foremost medieval theologian.

Relics are physical remains of a saint, such as a piece of bone or hair.

St. Rita of Cascia Church is located at 6243 S. Fairfield Ave.