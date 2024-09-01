Watch CBS News
Chicago police seek 3 suspects who beat, robbed passenger on CTA Red Line train

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are looking for three suspects who robbed a passenger on a CTA Red Line train on the city's South Side on Saturday. 

Detectives said around 2:10 a.m., two men and a woman approached another woman while on the train at the 47th Street stop in the 200 block of West 47th Street. That's when they beat the victim on the platform and took her cell phone. 

Security cameras captured pictures of the suspects. The female suspect was seen with red hair and wearing a black hoodie. The two male suspects were also wearing black hoodies, one with white lettering on the front. 

They were said to be between the ages of 18 and 25.

untitled-design-2024-09-01t130659-606.png

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit section at 312-745-4447. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

