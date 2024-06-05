Watch CBS News
Rider falls onto tracks, injuring legs after exiting moving Chicago South Side train

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A CTA rider was hospitalized after falling onto the tracks at a Red Line stop in Bronzeville Wednesday morning. 

Chicago police say that around 6:13 a.m., the rider, a man in his 50s, according to fire officials, was at the 35th Street stop when he fell onto the tracks after exiting the train while it was in motion. 

He suffered injuries to both his legs and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. 

Red Line trains were left standing just after 6:30 a.m., and a shuttle bus service was offered from Roosevelt to 63rd. Trains resumed service just before 8 a.m. and are operating with residual delays. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

First published on June 5, 2024 / 9:06 AM CDT

