Red Cross volunteers help provide military families support in times of need

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The American Red Cross has been serving military families for almost 140 years, providing resources that help new recruits and their loved ones navigate the ups and downs of serving our country.

Their Military Entrance Processing Station on the Northwest Side of Chicago has proven to be a game changer for many.M

When their paperwork is processed, and the oath of enlistment is taken, newly sworn-in United States military recruits have just a couple of minutes to say farewell to loved ones before they head out to a military base for basic training, which could last for months.

While emotions usually run high, Kevin Adams does his part to alleviate the stress for recruits and their families as the lead volunteer at the American Red Cross Military Entrance Processing Station on the Northwest Side.

"I've had a blessed life. I was able to retire at 59. This is my way of giving back," he said.

As lead volunteer, Adams helps military recruits and their families prepare for, manage, and respond to the challenges of service – a resource the American Red Cross has provided for over a century.

"Families have a hard time coping with it in some instances. I give out free hugs to those that need it, and that always helps," Adams said.

In addition to hugs, it's educating families about the resources they are entitled to that are available to them, including around-the-clock 24/7 support when an emergency happens back home.

For Priscilla Lanzarin, who has sent off her 21-year-old son, Mekhi, to training, some – not all – of those nerves have tapered off.

"Knowing that the Red Cross is there and available and the type of communication they offer in the event of an emergency makes me feel a little bit better. It's not like I could just pick up the phone and call my son and say, 'Hey, how you doing?'" she said.

Putting families at ease is the most fulfilling part of the mission for Adams.

"Their families walk up to me, they shake my hand and they all thank me and that's – that gets me right here," he said, tapping his chest.