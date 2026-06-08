Ransomware attack shuts down Evanston Township High School campus

The FBI on Monday morning was investigating a cybersecurity incident at Evanston Township High School that has closed down the whole campus.

The ransomware attack is impacting students and staff.

The cybersecurity problem apparently hit the district's phone and email systems, internet, and computers. Whatever happened is serious enough that administrators closed the entire campus on Monday and Tuesday.

A popup on the Evanston Township High School website announces that summer school, sports camps, and on-campus activities are canceled due to the ransomware attack that happened on Sunday.

An email sent to parents, students, and staff Sunday night did not say how the breach was discovered, but assured the community that it is being handled.

Cybersecurity attorneys and forensic experts are on the case, and the FBI is investigating.

The district's superintendent said the school is still working to figure out what information the hackers may have accessed, and said, "recovery efforts are under way."

"In the meantime, please be aware that phone systems are unavailable, and staff may have limited access to email," Evanston Township High School District 202 said on the school website. "Families may not be able to access certain online tools, accounts, or school resources during this time, including Home Access Center."