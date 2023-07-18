Rainbow PUSH Coalition officially introduces its new leader on Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Rainbow PUSH Coalition is formally introducing its first new president in five decades.
The organization held a press conference at the University of Chicago to welcome Reverend Doctor Frederick D. Haynes, III.
Rainbow PUSH will hold a luncheon where Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is the keynote speaker.
Last weekend, hundreds gathered in Chicago at the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition's annual convention. This year's convention held historic significance as the organization's president, Rev. Jesse Jackson, prepared to step aside for a new leader.
Jackson founded Operation PUSH in 1971. The civil rights organization became The Rainbow/PUSH in 1984 when Jackson ran for president. He ran a second time in 1988.
