Rainbow PUSH Coalition officially introduces its new leader on Tuesday

Chicago Mayor Johnson speaks at luncheon introducing new leader of Rainbow PUSH Coalition
Chicago Mayor Johnson speaks at luncheon introducing new leader of Rainbow PUSH Coalition 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Rainbow PUSH Coalition is formally introducing its first new president in five decades.

The organization held a press conference at the University of Chicago to welcome Reverend Doctor Frederick D. Haynes, III.

Rainbow PUSH will hold a luncheon where Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is the keynote speaker.

Last weekend, hundreds gathered in Chicago at the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition's annual convention. This year's convention held historic significance as the organization's president, Rev. Jesse Jackson, prepared to step aside for a new leader.   

Jackson founded Operation PUSH in 1971. The civil rights organization became The Rainbow/PUSH in 1984 when Jackson ran for president. He ran a second time in 1988.   

RPCCONV2023 - Business Breakfast

RPCCONV2023 - Business Breakfast Rainbow PUSH Coalition Annual International Convention

Posted by Rainbow PUSH Coalition on Tuesday, July 18, 2023
