Rainbow PUSH hosting first annual convention since passing of Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.

Attendees at Rainbow Push headquarters on Wednesday morning were there with one focus—fulfilling the American promise.

Hundreds of people gathered inside for the annual convention. The first convention hosted by the coalition since the passing of Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.

Inside Rainbow Push headquarters, hands waved during a performance by musical artist Zion Ali.

Kids from different organizations were also tuned in as they listened to a panel discussion from different content creators.

"When those panelists was up there talking, that's really the essence they were presenting on behalf of themselves. Just encouraging us not to be ashamed of who we are," said TJ Donald.

Jarrel David is headed to Morehouse College this fall. He hosted Wednesday's program.

"To be somewhere where there's a leader and founder who said, 'You're somebody, even if you're poor.' You're somebody even if you come from that single-family household. To be here is to show me that there is still greater coming," he said.

Attendees gathered inside the building to focus on this year's theme, which is "Fulfilling the American Promise."

"You think about our 250 journey on the edge of the birthday of the country. We want to gather soberly just before the birthday to talk about some of the promises made and some of the promises unkept," said Yosef Jackson.

It's a bittersweet moment because this is the first convention since the passing of civil rights icon and Rainbow PUSH founder Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr.

"My father taught us to go forward by hope, not to be paralyzed and go backwards in fear, and so we keep the work going," Yosef said.

Rainbow PUSH's annual convention is in support of Youth Day. It's four days of dialogue, reflection, and action.

"We have a basketball tournament coming this afternoon. all the fun things. at the same time, we're going to teach them civic engagement. Why and how they came to be here," Yosef said.

"To see so much youth come out and support is amazing. to make sure that they're being educated on what's going on in our community as well as the rest of the world. Making sure that they have access to voting and things like that are very important," said Marriel McCaskill with KLEO Community Family Life Center.

The convention continues for the next three days, where they'll hear from keynote speakers, including the Rev. Al Sharpton.