Purported food deliveryman on court during Loyola-Duquesne game was a prank

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- What appeared to be a food delivery worker walking into the court during a Loyola Ramblers basketball game Wednesday night was really a high school prank for social media.

The interruption came during Loyola's game against Duquesne at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh. It turned out the young man who appeared to be delivering food from McDonald's was mic'd up and recording the whole time – while his buddy up on the concourse was recording him as well.

The goal was to go viral, and it worked. But it was not a great precedent to set in these times just to have people walking onto the court.

Loyola Assistant Athletic Director Austin Hansen tweeted that the purported food delivery guy was not kicked out of the game as it first appeared. He just "casually walked back into the stands with his McDonalds in hand," Hansen wrote.

Everyone keeps asking me what happened with the door dash guy on the court at tonights game. Here was my angle.



A thread... pic.twitter.com/QMY3nmw2tq — Austin Hansen (@AustinHansenTV) January 26, 2023

"I will personally tackle anyone else who does this," Hansen tweeted. "Just let the athletes play the game without worry that they are going to get hurt by a stray delivery person."

Multiple published reports also noted that Duquesne is reviewing its safety protocols and tightening security.

The Ramblers lost to the Duquesne Dukes 72-58.