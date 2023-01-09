Watch CBS News
Public input sought for new Harvey Transportation Center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Metra and Pace want your thoughts on what the new Harvey Transportation Center should look like.

The agencies hosted an open house at the Harvey Public Library and online Monday and it will go through Friday. The project team will be on hand Tuesday from 10 a.m. until noon to answer your questions.

Construction is set to start next year to add more comfort and accessibility.

