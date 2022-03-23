Proviso Teachers Union closer to agreement to end strike; spring break now in progress

FOREST PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- The Proviso Teachers Union said Tuesday that it is closer to an agreement with District 209 to and a strike.

The two sides negotiated for nearly five hours. The only remaining item to agree on is salary.

The union said negotiations will continue through spring break, which is in progress this week. District 209 Supt. Dr. James Henderson said the goal is to secure a contract before spring break ends so students can return on Monday of next week.

Teachers have been on strike since March 4.



The strike affects 280 teachers at Proviso Math and Science Academy in Forest Park, Proviso East High School in Maywood, and Proviso West High School in Hillside.