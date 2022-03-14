Proviso District 209 teachers strike continues Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Some students in the western suburbs are spending another day out of class because of a teachers strike.

Teachers in Proviso District 209 have been on strike since March 4th.

The strike affects 280 teachers at Proviso Math and Science Academy, Proviso East High School and Proviso West High School.

Representatives for the teachers and school district met for six hours Friday without reaching an agreement. For more than a year they've been trying to settle on a new contract that includes a pay increase.

The strike will be the topic of discussion at Tuesday night's board of education meeting.

The district and the teachers union will resume bargaining again on Thursday.