Proviso District 209, teachers' union reach tentative agreement, end strike

FOREST PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- The Proviso Teachers Union and Proviso High School District 209 in the western suburbs have reached a tentative agreement to end a teachers' strike.

The district announced the two sides have reached a tentative agreement on the terms of a three-year contract retroactive to last year.

Classes and extracurriculars will resume on Monday after spring break ends. The union rank-and-file and the District 209 Board of Education will go on to vote on the terms of the contract in the coming weeks.

Specifics of the contract will be released following the vote.

Teachers had been on strike since March 4.

The strike affected 280 teachers at Proviso Math and Science Academy in Forest Park, Proviso East High School in Maywood, and Proviso West High School in Hillside.