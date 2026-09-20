Protestors sprayed by ICE agent during clash outside Broadview facility

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent sprayed what appeared to be a chemical agent during a clash with protesters outside the Broadview facility on Saturday.

Video from outside the ICE facility shows ICE agents pushing back a group of protesters from the facility before the spray was deployed. It is unclear what the agent used.

Agents were then seen walking backwards toward the fenced-in parking lot — some of them wearing masks.

CBS News Chicago reached out to Broadview police to learn whether anyone was arrested and to the Department of Homeland Security for comment, but has not yet heard back.