Protesters turn out as comedian Michael Rapaport appears in Chicago

By Jacob Sarracino

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Protesters gathered outside The Vic Theatre in Lakeview Friday night, as comedian Michael Rapaport took the stage.

Advocates for the Palestinian cause have called Rapaport a "racist Zionist," pointing to jokes and comments he made onstage and online in support of Israel.

Back in June, Rapaport was supposed to perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia. The shows were canceled because of death threats.

CBS News Chicago reached out to Rapaport for comment Friday night, but had not heard back as of 10 p.m.

