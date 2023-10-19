Watch CBS News
Protest planned against construction of migrant tent camp on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Protest against construction of migrant tent camp happening in Brighton Park
Protest against construction of migrant tent camp happening in Brighton Park 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of people in Brighton Park will be protesting the construction of a migrant tent camp in their neighborhood on Thursday.

Construction crews were out at a plot of land near 38th and California last Friday.

Our nonstop news crew saw crews leveling out the land for what one city worker, who told CBS 2, would become large winterized tents.

One group says they plan to protest the further construction of the site at 9 a.m. 

First published on October 19, 2023 / 8:39 AM

